Report: Brighton Deny Chelsea Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton have officially denied any agreement with Chelsea for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella.

Reports came out an hour ago that Chelsea had an agreement with Marc Cucurella over a transfer, but Brighton have denied any claims that an agreement has been made over the player. Chelsea are still expected to sign Cucurella, but no agreement has been made as of yet.

Manchester City are reportedly out of the deal, barring any late twist.

Cucurella

Brighton deny Chelsea agreement with Marc Cucurella.

According to Brighton's official statement, no agreement with any club has been made over Marc Cucurella. Reports were ripe an hour ago that Chelsea had a full agreement with the player, but Brighton strongly deny them reports and insist no agreement has been reached.

Manchester City as of now are out of the deal for Cucurella barring any late drama in the deal. City would not pay over £40million for the player, and Chelsea are set to pay close to £53million. 

The deal is said to now be waiting for Brighton to come to an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Levi Colwill. The Cucurella deal cannot be fully agreed until Brighton come to an agreement over Colwill.

Cucurella is keen on a the move to Chelsea and has already agreed personal terms with the club. Chelsea are expected to come to an agreement soon, but Brighton were merely denying reports that agreement had been came to at this time.

The reports were certainly premature, but the deal is expected to happen soon.

