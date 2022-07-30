Skip to main content

Report: Brighton End Discussions With Manchester City Over Marc Cucurella

Brighton have reportedly ended discussions with Manchester City over the transfer of Marc Cucurella.

Brighton are said to have ended discussions with Manchester City over Marc Cucurella due to City's reluctance to raise their fee to Brighton's asking price. The Seagulls are adamant and standing firm on their £50million asking price, and are not interested in listening to any bids below that.

Brighton have walked away from discussions and have left the asking price at £50million, if City want the player they will have to pay the full price.

Marc Cucurella in action

Brighton have walked away from discussions over Marc Cucurella.

According to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, Brighton have walked away from discussions over a transfer for Marc Cucurella. The club view Cucurella as a better and rarer player than Ben White, who they got £50million for last summer.

Brighton will not accept incremental bid increases for the player, and are said to have walked away from discussions.

£50million remains the asking price, and City will either have the leave the deal where it is or pay the full asking price.

City are currently only willing to go up to £40million for the player, leaving the two clubs £10million apart in a valuation for the left-back.

Cucurella is said to be disappointed with Brighton's handling of the situation, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard joined the club with the intention of one day moving on to a bigger club, as is Brighton's recruitment policy.

But the club seem to be blocking that opportunity. The player handed in a transfer request yesterday, but Brighton's stance remains unchanged. Pay the £50million or the deal is off.

