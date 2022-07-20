Report: Brighton Eye Nuno Tavares Loan Deal Amid Manchester City's Marc Cucurella Interest

Brighton are eyeing a loan deal for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares amid Manchester City's interest in Marc Cucurella. Brighton are wary they may lose Cucurella this summer, and are looking to have a replacement in place should Manchester City be successful in their pursuit.

City are expected to launch a formal bid for Cucurella in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano, and Brighton are putting measures in place in case they lose last years player of the season.

Manchester City are expected to bid for Marc Cucurella.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo via Eduardo Hagn, Brighton are eyeing a loan deal for Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares. Brighton are aware it is a possibility that Marc Cucurella leaves the club this summer, and are looking at alternatives should the deal be completed with Manchester City.

Nuno Tavares most recently had a loan deal to Marseille break down, but Brighton are now reportedly interested in giving the full-back some game-time next season in the Premier League.

Brighton are holding out for £50million for Cucurella, and City are expected to launch their official bid in the coming days.

City sold Zinchenko to Arsenal today for a fee of £30million plus a further £2million in add-ons. The Blue's now want to sign Pep Guardiola's number one choice for left-back in Cucurella.

O Jogo have reported that Brighton are trying for Tavares due to the fact Cucurella seems closer to joining Manchester City. City have almost verbally agreed personal terms with Cucurella, as reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today.

Cucurella is Brighton's only recognised left-back in the squad, and a replacement will need to be imminent should he join Manchester City.

