Report: Brighton Have Set Their Price For Marc Cucurella

Manchester City want to sort their issues at left-back out in this summer transfer window and have shown a strong interest in Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old has impressed at wing-back in his first season in English football with Brighton now putting their price on the Spaniard.

Cucurella for Brighton IMAGO / News Images

Joao Cancelo, who is naturally a right-back, played the majority of last season at left-back due to the lack of options Manchester City have there.

It has been a bit of a problem position for Pep Guardiola since he has been in charge of the club with midfielders often stepping in to play the role.

This summer though it looks like Manchester City are going to end that issue and go all out for a natural left-back in Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella at the Amex Stadium IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton will not be selling for less than £35m but that is not considered 'overly problematic' for Manchester City according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson.

He played 35 league games for Graham Potter's side last season scoring one and assisting one showing a consistent attacking threat in almost every game.

It would be expected that those numbers would go up with his end product improving at City due to how they dominate games compared to Brighton.

Cucurella will also be hoping a deal will go through to increase his chances of getting into Spain's World Cup squad.

