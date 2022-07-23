Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Identify Replacement For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton have reportedly identified a replacement for Marc Cucurella should he join Manchester City in this window. City had a bid rejected for Cucurella, but are not expected to give up the chase for the player with new direct conversations expected between the clubs in the coming days.

Cucurella wants the City move and the club and the player are said to have already agreed personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by Steve Bates of the Sunday People, Brighton have identified Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams as the replacement for Marc Cucurella if he joins Manchester City.

Williams is down the pecking order at United at the minute, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Alex Telles all ahead of him in the left-back role.

Graham Potter is said to have great interest in Williams, who spent last season out on loan at Norwich. Brighton are said to be holding firm on their £50million valuation of Marc Cucurella, but understand they may lose the player if City come back with an offer they can't refuse.

Williams had his best spell at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 19/20 season. The full-back played 35 games in all competitions as United finished third in the league and got to a Europa League semi final.

Opportunities have become hard to come by lately due to Luke Shaw's form, but Graham Potter is reportedly impressed by the young left-back.

The United defender would cost Brighton around £15million, which is certainly affordable considering the fee being talked about for Marc Cucurella.

