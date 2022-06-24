Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Brighton Interested In Liam Delap Who Could Be Used In Marc Cucurella Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap. Brighton are looking to strengthen ahead of the new season and believe academy man Liam Delap could go a long way in helping them do that.

Manchester City are in negotiations with Brighton already over the signing of full-back Marc Cucurella, and Liam Delap may be used in negotiations. 

Liam Delap in action for Manchester City 

Liam Delap in action for Manchester City 

According to MailSport, Liam Delap could be available as a loan option for the Seagulls. Brighton are interested in bringing him in to the club. 

Manchester City have been in negotiations for Marc Cucurella a number of weeks now, and hope to have it done just before pre-season starts. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liam Delap was originally linked with a move to Vincent Kompany's Burnley, with team mate Taylor Harwood-Bellis almost gone to the Clarets on loan himself. 

But a Premier League move may entice Liam Delap more, as the striker has already proved he can score for Manchester City's first team. 

Liam Delap is on duty for England at the under-19 Euros at the minute, so any negotiations with the player may have to wait until he returns. 

Brighton are certainly interested, and it could be an interesting move for the 19-year old. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Everton's Alternative Midfield Transfer Target

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Ferran Soriano
News

Manchester City SEO Ferran Soriano Speaks Out About Erling Haaland's Injury Record

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Khaldoon : Ferran Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano Hints At Kalvin Phillips Transfer In Recent Interview

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Palermo
News

Report: City Football Group Are On The Cusp Of Buying Italian Side Palermo

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
imago1011393347h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Not Interested In Atletico Madrid Attacker Joao Felix

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Handed Boost In Kalvin Phillips Pursuit As Liverpool 'Pass' On Signing

By Jake Mahon21 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Leaving Conditions Revealed amid Contract Expiry

By Alex Caddick21 hours ago
imago1011386106h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Wants Portugal And Atletico Madrid Star Joao Felix At Manchester City

By Jake Mahon21 hours ago