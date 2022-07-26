Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Not Willing To Negotiate On £50million Marc Cucurella Fee

Brighton are reportedly unwilling to negotiate on the £50million valuation they have set on Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. City bid £30million for the player last week, but had the bid rejected. Brighton are adamant £50million is the price to be paid for Cucurella, and are not willing to negotiate on a lower fee at this time.

City want Cucurella, but are currently not willing to match that valuation.

Marc Cucurella

Brighton are not willing to lower their asking price for Marc Cucurella.

According to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, Manchester City will have to meet Brighton's £50million valuation of Marc Cucurella in order to sign the player. Brighton are not willing to negotiate on the fee, and are adamant they want similar to the fee they got for Ben White last summer.

Brighton believe City's £30million bid was to unsettle Cucurella and try get the player to force a move out of the club. Cucurella was said to be disappointed with Brighton after they rejected the bid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City will have to pay the £50million, and Brighton will not negotiate a lower fee for the player.

The Spanish left-back is not expected to force a move, but Manchester City are showing no signs of paying the asking price from Brighton.

The Manchester club have alternatives, and if a deal can't be struck with Brighton, are confident they can get by with the players in the squad. Josh Wilson-Esbrand will be promoted to the first-team, and the burden will be shared between him, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo.

Borna Sosa is also an option if Manchester City decide they need a cheaper alternative to Marc Cucurella.

