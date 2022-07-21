Report: Brighton Reject Manchester City's Opening Bid For Marc Cucurella

Brighton have rejected Manchester City's opening bid for Marc Cucurella. Brighton are holding out for a fee in excess of the one they got for Ben White from Arsenal last season, and Manchester City's first bid is reportedly way off the Seagull's valuation of the player.

City have Cucurella as a main target for left-back after the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, but are prepared to walk away from the deal if Brighton do not lower their fee.

Brighton have rejected an opening bid from Manchester City for Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic and Andy Naylor via David Ornstein Brighton have rejected Manchester City's opening bid for Marc Cucurella. Manchester City's bid for £30million, which is below the asking price Brighton are looking for at £50million or above.

City are set to continue an bid again according to Sam Lee, but they are prepared to walk away and either make due with what they have at their disposal already, or sign an alternative. Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart is a target, as is David Raum from Hoffenheim.

Brighton are adamant they want £50million or more, with Andy Naylor detailing that Ben White only had one Premier League season under his belt when Brighton got that fee for him.

City are likely to come back with one or two more bids, but ultimately at the moment they do not agree with Brighton's valuation of Cucurella. He is Pep Guardiola's preference, but there is a price City seem to be willing to pay at the moment, and it's not £50million.

According to Pol Ballus and Andy Naylor, City feel Cucurella's top-flight experience is limited, and therefore can not justify his price tag. The defender signed a new 5-year contract earlier this year, and Brighton feel they are in a strong negotiating position on this deal.

