Report: Brighton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund Want Carlos Borges

Premier League sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are reportedly said to be showing an interest in Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges whilst the winger is also attracting interest from foreign leagues as Borussia Dortmund also want him.

The winger has been at City since 2015 after moving from Sporting Lisbon as a teenager but he is still yet to make a senior appearance for the club but his talent is been clear to see with teams willing to gamble on the youngster.

He recently made some headlines after he scored a hat-trick in a youth league game against Sevilla with his lack of fear on the ball being exciting to watch for everyone apart from his opposing full-back.

IMAGO / Brauer-Fotoagentur

Southampton want another City youngster

In the summer Southampton raided City's academy as they signed Gavin Bazunu to be their first choice goalkeeper, Romeo Lavia who has been a starter when fit and Samuel Edozie who has been in and out of the side.

Now they want another City youngster to aid them in their relegation battle according to TheSecretScout.

Brighton and Borussia Dortmund have both got good representations of developing young players so there is no surprise to see them interested.

Borges is reportedly open to a move which represents first-team chances and is set to speak to his representatives about a move.

City could be open to selling him but only if they have a buyback clause in the deal.

