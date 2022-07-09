Report: Brighton To Offer Marc Cucurella New Contract Amid Interest From Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to offer Marc Cucurella a new contract amid interest from Manchester City. The club are set to reward Cucurella for a fine season last year, the contract is not thought to have anything to do with Manchester City's interest in the player.

The Spanish defender has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, and may only be offering the new contract to ensure they get the right transfer fee for the player.

Marc Cucurella and Mohammed Salah in action IMAGO / PA Images

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Brighton are set to offer left-back Marc Cucurella a new deal ahead of the new season. The full-back is being rewarded for his performances over the last year.

Manchester City were said to be waiting for one more player sale before accelerating their approach for Cucurella, and are likely not be deterred by the fact Brighton are offering a new contract.

The Seagulls value the left-back at around £50million, Manchester City believe they can get this fee down to around £40million.

Should Cucurella sign this deal it would effectively end City's pursuit of the player. Alternatives to the Brighton left-back include Hoffenheim's David Raum.

Will Brighton tie Marc Cucurella to a new deal?

