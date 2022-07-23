Report: Brighton View Manchester City Bid For Marc Cucurella As 'Laughable'

Brighton are reportedly said to have viewed Manchester City's opening bid for Marc Cucurella as laughable. City bid £30million for Cucurella days ago, but Brighton have reportedly found the bid insulting. The Seagulls are holding out for £50million, with the club showing no sign of breaking their resolve.

City have Cucurella as a top target, but are currently unwilling to pay the valuation Brighton have set for the player.

Brighton are holding firm on Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, Brighton found Manchester City's opening bid for Marc Cucurella 'laughable'. Brighton want £50million guaranteed and are unwilling to drop that valuation. Manchester City want a fee closer to £35million, but Brighton are holding firm.

Brighton want a fee close or above what Arsenal paid them for Ben White, and are said to be unwilling to drop their asking price for the player.

Cucurella wants the City move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that personal terms are agreed for the player. The player is said to be disappointed at Brighton's handling of the situation, and wants the club to entertain offers from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has Cucurella as a main target, but there are alternatives for City. Borna Sosa is a player that City are interested in, and Pau Torres is also on the list. Pau Torres could be signed in order for Nathan Ake to go out left as cover for the left-back spot.

Cucurella's agent posted a cryptic message on Instagram yesterday with the caption, "let's make it happen". The Spanish full-back and his team want the move to happen, but Brighton are holding the whole deal up at the minute.

