Report: Brighton Want £50million Or Nothing From Manchester City In Marc Cucurella Deal

Brighton want £50million for Manchester City or there will be no deal when it comes to the transfer of Marc Cucurella.

Brighton have reportedly been clear with Manchester City on their stance with Marc Cucurella since the beginning of negotiations, £50million or no deal. Brighton will not settle for anything less than £50million from City, as they use Ben White's transfer to Arsenal as an example of why they're entitled to ask for that price.

Cucurella and City are said to be unhappy with the price, and find it unrealistic.

According to Ed Maylon of the Athletic, Brighton have been clear with City since the beginning when it comes to the transfer of Marc Cucurella. The club want £50million or there will be no deal happening.

Cucurella has put in a transfer request to Brighton this morning as reported by Fabrizio Romano, and is said to be disappointed with how the club have handled it.

Andy Naylor reports that Brighton have pointed towards City's sale of Zinchenko in negotiations. Brighton's stance is if City sold Zinchenko for £30million to Arsenal, surely they can pay £50million for the player they want to replace him.

City have Cucurella as a number one target for left-back, but are reportedly only willing to pay £40million for the Spaniard. The clubs remain £10million apart in a valuation from the player, and if Brighton do not lower their asking price City may walk away from the deal.

Alex Grimaldo and Borna Sosa are two alternatives for the Manchester club should they fail to sign Marc Cucurella.

