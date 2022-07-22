Report: Brighton Want A Huge Fee For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton want a big fee for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. The Seagulls are holding firm on their valuation for Cucurella, despite the player desperately wanting to sign for Pep Guardiola's side. City bid £30million for Cucurella yesterday, but had the bid rejected.

Brighton reportedly want more than the £50million they received from Arsenal for Ben White, and are expected to hold firm on that. Manchester City will walk away from the deal if Brighton fail to lower their price.

Brighton want a massive fee for Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton want a big fee for Marc Cucurella. Manchester City's pursuit of Cucurella has slowed down a bit due to the fee Brighton have placed on the player.

Arsenal paid £50million for Ben White last summer, and Brighton are said to want more than that fee for Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella himself wants the Manchester City move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting City is his dream club. Brighton though are holding firm on a player who signed a five-year contract earlier this year.

Manchester City will reportedly walk away from the deal if a valuation suitable can not be agreed on. Alternatives are there, with reports suggesting Alex Grimaldo from Benfica is an option for the Blue's, along with Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart.

Pep Guardiola spoke last night on how they would cope if a deal for a left-back didn't materialize, stating Nathan Ake can play there along with academy player Wilson-Ebrand.

Cucurella however is Guardiola's number one target, and the City manager would be happy to get that deal over the line ahead of the new season.

The Spanish left-back is pushing to join City, after Oleksandr Zinchenko left the club earlier this week for Arsenal. David Raum is also set to join RB Leipzig, City had him on a list of replacements should Brighton not lower their asking price.

