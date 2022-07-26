Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Want More Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton are now reportedly looking for more than £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. The initial fee reported was £50million, but Brighton are now said to be looking for more than the £50million they got for Ben White last summer. 

The club are not expected to budge on this and expect City to pay the full amount they are asking for if they truly want the player.

Cucurella

Brighton have risen their asking price for Marc Cucurella.

According to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, Brighton have raised their asking price for Marc Cucurella. The initial fee was £50million, but that is now said to have risen to £50million plus. 

Brighton believe if City value Cucurella as better than Zinchenko then the price they pay should reflect that. Zinchenko was sold for £32million to Arsenal, and Brighton want close to double that fee for Cucurella.

Brighton have maintained their stance throughout. The club are looking for another left-back in the squad, and this is said to be irrespective of whether Marc Cucurella stays or leaves.

City were not willing to pay the £50million asking price, so it can't help the chances of Cucurella signing for the club that the fee has now risen.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the Spanish left-back is disappointed in how Brighton have handled the situation. Romano spoke on how Cucurella signed for Brighton with the intention of moving on to a big club afterwards.

David Weir yesterday detailed how promising a player they can eventually move on to a club bigger than Brighton is a large part of the clubs recruitment process. Cucurella feels the club are not being true to their word.

