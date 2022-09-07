Report: Brighton Wanted Julian Alvarez On Loan As Part Of Marc Cucurella Deal

Manchester City were clear when they signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate this summer that they did not want to send him back on loan to the club. Pep Guardiola wanted him as part of the first-team setup.

Brighton were tough to negotiate with for Manchester City this summer, and a large part of that was reportedly down to the fact the club wanted Julian Alvarez as part of the deal on loan.

If Manchester City had of allowed it, Marc Cucurella may be a City player right now.

Julian Alvarez was wanted by a host of clubs this summer. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton wanted Julian Alvarez on a season-long loan as part of the Marc Cucurella deal. The Brighton left-back was the number one target for Manchester City, but Brighton but a lot of roadblocks in the way.

Manchester City were extremely clear when it came to Cucurella, under no circumstances would he be allowed leave on loan.

Pep Guardiola has wanted him as part of the setup since day one, and that became an even stronger want after Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus left this summer.

Manchester City never had intentions of letting Julian Alvarez leave this summer. IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton were not the only club that wanted Alvarez this summer. More than ten clubs made their interest known in the player, but every single club was told no.

Alvarez has went on to prove his worth for Manchester City so far, and will continue to do so. It was never an option for him to leave the club this summer on loan.

