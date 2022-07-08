Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Yet To Receive Bid For Marc Cucurella But Will Not Stand In His Way

Brighton are yet to receive a bid for left-back Marc Cucurella, but owner Andy Bloom has said they will not stand in his way if a bid does come through from Manchester City, The full-back has reportedly agreed to join the blue's, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that City are waiting to off-load one more player before making their approach.

Manchester City agreed a deal with Chelsea this week for Raheem Sterling for a fee of £45million, and are now expected to push forward for Marc Cucurella using these funds.

Cucurella

Marc Cucurella for Brighton

According to Andy Naylor, Brighton are yet to receive a bid for Cucurella. But club owner Andy Bloom has admitted they will not stand in his way if a bid does come through.

Brighton value Marc Cucurella at £50million, but Manchester City are confident of having a lesser fee accepted by the Seagulls.

The left-back will be competition for Joao Cancelo, with Oleksandr Zinchenko linked with a move to Chelsea. Raheem Sterling has already agreed to join Chelsea, and City centre-back Nathan Ake is set to follow him.

Manchester City will reportedly accelerate their attempts for Cucurella once the Raheem Sterling deal has gone through, which is expected to be before Chelsea fly out for pre-season on Saturday.

