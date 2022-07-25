Report: Brighton's Technical Director Speaks On Recruitment Process Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

Brighton's technical director David Weir spoke today about Brighton's recruitment process, and gave a small hint towards Marc Cucurella possibly leaving the club. Manchester City want Cucurella, but Brighton are holding firm at the moment on their valuation, City remain confident on signing the player.

Cucurella is valued at £50million, Manchester City had a £30million bid turned down last week.

Manchester City continue to negotiate over Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / PA Images

In a 20 minute interview posted on Brighton's official website earlier today, David Weir spoke about how letting a player leave for a club bigger than Brighton is all part of the recruitment process within the club.

In the interview, Weir had this to say.

"It's an important part of the recruitment that players know they can leave the club for teams bigger than Brighton".

“I think what we do is most important and if at some stage it is right for the club and the individual wants to leave, then I think that will have to be a part of the process as well.”

Fabrizio Romano touched on this subject slightly in his YouTube video two days ago. In the video, Romano spoke about how Marc Cucurella joined Brighton with the intention he would one day leave for a big club like Manchester City.

Cucurella is said to feel disappointed due to the fact Brighton aren't fulfilling their promises due to the massive price tag they have over his head.

Weir details how their recruitment policy tends for the needs of exactly what Cucurella wants right now, a move to a bigger club than Brighton.

It may also point to the fact Brighton know they will eventually have to allow Cucurella to leave, because keeping him effectively goes against their principles.

City are not prepared to pay £50million, so Brighton will have to lower their asking price in order for Cucurella to sign.

Read More Manchester City Coverage