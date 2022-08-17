Skip to main content

Report: 'Calma Bernardo Silva' Gerard Romero Tells Barcelona Fans

Gerard Romero has told Barcelona fans to stay calm on Bernardo Silva, amid reports from England that the player was definitely set to stay at Manchester City.

There has been no change in the Bernardo Silva situation according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, and the player is still definitely a potential signing for the Catalan club this summer. 

Reports broke from England today that the player would stay at the club, but the Spanish media still seem increasingly confident that this is not the case.

Bernardo Silva

Gerard Romero has informed Barcelona fans to be calm on Bernardo Silva.

"Calma Bernardo Silva", is what Gerard Romero told Barcelona fans on the situation surrounding the player. Romero states there has been no change in the situation and the player and his entourage have not communicated that there would be no transfer.

Reports from England this morning suggested the player would stay and that he could be open to a contract extension at the club. Gerard Romero has contacts within the club at Barcelona, and believes this is not the case.

Spanish media have maintained since the beginning that while the transfer is a difficult one to complete, Barcelona are confident that they will complete it.

Sources close to us here at City Transfer Room told us last month that the player was a main target for Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva is open to the move as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, and it will ultimately be a case of whether Barcelona can provide Manchester City with a suitable financial package.

