Report: Carlo Ancelotti Regards Manchester City Striker As His 'Favourite'

After winning the Champions League and the La Liga title Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their forward line to take the burden off Karim Benzema.

Gabriel Jesus Brazil

Jesus against Japan

The Brazilian international has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe since it has been revealed that Manchester City would not be against letting him go due to the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Álvarez.

The latest club to show an interest are the European Champions Real Madrid.

According to Marca Jesus would cost Real Madrid 50 million euros with his salary being 7.5 million euros a year.

Jesus "is very much to the taste of both the sports management and Ancelotti" so it may depend on how much competition the Spanish giants have for the striker with the two North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur being linked.

He was deployed as a right winger as well as a centre forward last season, in both positions he performed well and contributed to Manchester City's title win scoring eight goals and assisting nine with four of those goals coming in one match against Watford.

It is expected that Haaland will help replace and hopefully double those goal contributions though hence why Jesus is being allowed to leave.

Jesus celebrating

Jesus celebrating

A problem Real Madrid may have with completing the deal is the non-Eu quota as Real Madrid of course already have Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eder Militao however Vinicius is reportedly close to getting his Spanish passport

There is a delay with confirming that though which is generating "an uncertainty that causes that it can not commit to Gabriel Jesus. And this problem may be definitive."

If this is the case Jesus certainly won't be short of other offers as it looks almost certain that his five year successful spell in Manchester will be coming to an end.

