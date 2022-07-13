Report: Chelsea Agree £45 Million Fee For Manchester City's Nathan Ake

After weeks of speculation and rumours the transfer for Holland international Nathan Ake sets to be heading towards its conclusion with Chelsea finally meeting Manchester City's price demands.

Due to the fact Chelsea have lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to the two Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively it has been a key area for Thomas Tuchel to address.

Ake in action against Southampton IMAGO / News Images

New owner Todd Boehly has been at the heart of all transfer negotiations for Chelsea and has made a breakthrough with the deal for the former Bournemouth centre back with a deal worth £45 million agreed according to 90min.com.

Ake is apparently keen to re-join the club therefore meaning that personal terms will not be a problem for the club to negotiate.

Tuchel is a big fan of his versatility with Ake able to play left-back or even left-wing-back as well as in the heart of the defence.

Unfortunately for Ake he was only used as a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola as he was behind Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the pecking order for centre half as well as this injuries ruined any rhythm he was able to get whilst at the club.

He did however win back-to-back Premier League titles and also the League Cup in 2021.

This sale could force Manchester City's hand back into the transfer market with the likes of Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol being linked to the club.

