Report: Chelsea Agree £45million Deal In Principle To Sign Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake

Chelsea have agreed a £45million deal in principle for Nathan Ake. The clubs have finally come to an agreement on the fee, and now Chelsea must wait for Manchester City to find a replacement for Ake.

Manchester City stated from the outset they would not accept any less than the £41million they paid for Ake in 2020, and the club seen to have gotten their wish.

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is close to joining Chelsea

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea and Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle worth £45million for Nathan Ake. Chelsea now must wait for Manchester City to give Ake the green light to leave. City are in search of a suitable replacement.

As far as replacements go for City, Pau Torres is a serious option. The Ake transfer would effectively pay for Torres, with Villarreal stating £50million would be enough to pry the player away from the club.

Josko Gvardiol is also an option, but RB Leipzig are reluctant to sell the young centre-back this summer.

Ake has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and the two clubs now finally have an agreement in place over a fee. Chelsea are expected to sign Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly and Presnel Kimpembe all within the next few days.

Will Nathan Ake be missed?

