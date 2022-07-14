Report: Chelsea Agree £45million Deal In Principle To Sign Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake

Chelsea have agreed a £45million deal in principle for Nathan Ake. The clubs have finally come to an agreement on the fee, and now Chelsea must wait for Manchester City to find a replacement for Ake.

Manchester City stated from the outset they would not accept any less than the £41million they paid for Ake in 2020, and the club seen to have gotten their wish.

Nathan Ake is close to joining Chelsea IMAGO / News Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea and Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle worth £45million for Nathan Ake. Chelsea now must wait for Manchester City to give Ake the green light to leave. City are in search of a suitable replacement.

As far as replacements go for City, Pau Torres is a serious option. The Ake transfer would effectively pay for Torres, with Villarreal stating £50million would be enough to pry the player away from the club.

Josko Gvardiol is also an option, but RB Leipzig are reluctant to sell the young centre-back this summer.

Ake has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and the two clubs now finally have an agreement in place over a fee. Chelsea are expected to sign Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly and Presnel Kimpembe all within the next few days.

Will Nathan Ake be missed?

