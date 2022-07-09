Report: Chelsea Agree Fee With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

One of the transfer sagas of the summer is coming to an end as Raheem Sterling to Chelsea is coming to its conclusion as the two clubs have finally agreed a price for the forward.

Sterling ,who has been considering his future ever since manager Pep Guardiola told him that he can not guarantee him consistent game time this season, is approaching his prime years so therefore did not want to possibly be on the bench more often than not.

Sterling in action last week IMAGO / News Images

Several clubs showed their interest with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all keeping tabs on the situation that has been unfolding in the past couple of weeks.

However Chelsea were the side that convinced Sterling and now according to David Ornstein a fee has finally been agreed and the attacker will be a Chelsea player sooner rather than later.

The England international will sign a five-year-contract with the option of a further year with the fee being £47.5 million with no add-ons.

Chelsea organising a medical for Sterling in London and if all goes as planned he will be able to join Thomas Tuchel's squad for their pre-season tour in USA.

Manchester City will now have Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as their left-wing options going into the new campaign.