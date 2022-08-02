Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City are now set to lose out on Marc Cucurella, after Chelsea agreed personal terms with the player. City were in pole position to sign the player for a number of weeks, but Chelsea last night hijacked the deal. The club are set to complete the signing in the coming days.

City were not willing to pay the asking price, meanwhile Thomas Tuchel's men have no problem doing so.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a full agreement on personal terms with Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. The player has agreed to sign for the Blue's, despite having a preference to sign for Pep Guardiola's team.

Chelsea yesterday decided to hijack the deal after there was a stall in negotiations between City and Brighton. City would only pay £40million, which is £10million below the asking price for the player.

Brighton were adamant from the first day of negotiations they wanted £50million. It was that or nothing when it came to the player.

The clubs are now in direct talks in order to complete a deal and agree a fee for Cucurella, the player is waiting for the deal to be completed.

Manchester City will now look to alternatives when it comes to left-backs. Borna Sosa and Raphael Guerreiro are currently being monitored by the club, and they will decide which player is the best option in the coming days.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: