Report: Chelsea Agree Raheem Sterling Price But Still Need To Offer Acceptable Nathan Ake Fee

Manchester City have named a price for the Holland international and even though Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the former Bournemouth man they cannot come to an agreement about the fee.

The Raheem Sterling agreement also took a longer time than first thought but that has finally been agreed with City happy to let him go for £45 million, £5 million less than what they bought him for in 2015 from Liverpool.

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City

Ake celebrating against Leeds United

In the report from The Telegraph Manchester City want £45 million for the defender so they can make some profit on him as they bought him for £40 million two seasons ago.

Injuries have not helped Ake at City as he has struggled to make a dent into the first eleven with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones all realistically being ahead of him in the pecking order at the club hence why they will not stand in his way if he wants to go, which seems to be the case.

Now Todd Boehly, Chelsea's new owner, needs to get the negotiating done quickly for a price so Thomas Tuchel can get his man and Ake can have another crack of success at Chelsea after leaving the club in 2017.

