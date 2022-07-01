Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea And Manchester City Agree A Fee For Winger Raheem Sterling

Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly agreed a fee for winger Raheem Sterling. Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Raheem Sterling, with new owner Todd Boehly said to have contacted Manchester City about the player last week.

The two clubs have reportedly now agreed on a fee for the England international, who is set to trade sky blue for dark blue.

Raheem Sterling taps home against Wolves

According to Bobby Vincent of FootballLdn, Manchester City and Chelsea have agreed a fee of £45million plus £10million add-ons for Raheem Sterling. It was reported last week that Manchester City wanted around £55million for Raheem Sterling, and look to have got that in the context of the overall deal.

Craig Hope also reports that the fee is an initial £45million fee, with Raheem Sterling signing a four-year deal for Chelsea.

Talks have progressed rapidly between the two clubs in recent days, and an agreement looks to be set between them. They are also in negotiations over the transfer of Nathan Ake, with Chelsea keen to re-sign the Dutch international.

After the agreement is official, Chelsea will pursue personal terms with Raheem Sterling, in the hope of completing the deal.

Will Raheem Sterling join Chelsea?

