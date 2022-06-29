Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea And Manchester City Getting Closer To An Agreement For Nathan Ake

Thomas Tuchel has made the Holland international his number one defensive target this transfer window and it is looking likely that the German manager will get his wish to help bolster the back three system that he prefers.

Nathan Ake has only been at Manchester City for two seasons winning the Premier League in both of those campaigns as well as the League Cup but has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting eleven due to the fact that he is competing with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Ake

Ake in the Champions League

Having only played 40 games in the two seasons Pep Guardiola has been happy to listen to offers for the former Bournemouth man and Ake himself has been intrigued to see what teams come in for him.

One of the number of sides set to be interested are Chelsea and now according to Matteo Moretto the London side are ready to make him their first defensive signing of the summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have put £40 million on the table as they look to try and replace Antonio Rudiger who has gone to Real Madrid as well as Andreas Christensen who did not renew his contract.

It remains to be seen whether this potential sale will make Manchester City active in the transfer market again as it will only leave them with three senior centre backs going into the new season.

Will it be a risk?

imago1012050345h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Xavi Worried Barcelona Will Not Be Able To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Centre Back Nathan Ake 'Likely' To Replace Antonio Rudiger At Chelsea

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago0044921154h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet Yan Couto Wants To Leave The Club

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bournemouth Have No Interest In Resigning Defender Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
Didi Hamann
News

Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Has Doubts Over Clubs Transfer Business

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Romeo Lavia's Transfer Fee Revealed Ahead Of Southampton Switch From Manchester City

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
Mary Fowler in action against Germany
News

Report: Manchester City Sign Australian International Mary Fowler From Montpellier

By Matt Skinner9 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Close In On Manchester City Midfielder Romeo Lavia On Permenant Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago