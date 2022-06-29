Report: Chelsea And Manchester City Getting Closer To An Agreement For Nathan Ake

Thomas Tuchel has made the Holland international his number one defensive target this transfer window and it is looking likely that the German manager will get his wish to help bolster the back three system that he prefers.

Nathan Ake has only been at Manchester City for two seasons winning the Premier League in both of those campaigns as well as the League Cup but has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting eleven due to the fact that he is competing with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Ake in the Champions League IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Having only played 40 games in the two seasons Pep Guardiola has been happy to listen to offers for the former Bournemouth man and Ake himself has been intrigued to see what teams come in for him.

One of the number of sides set to be interested are Chelsea and now according to Matteo Moretto the London side are ready to make him their first defensive signing of the summer.

Chelsea have put £40 million on the table as they look to try and replace Antonio Rudiger who has gone to Real Madrid as well as Andreas Christensen who did not renew his contract.

It remains to be seen whether this potential sale will make Manchester City active in the transfer market again as it will only leave them with three senior centre backs going into the new season.

Will it be a risk?



