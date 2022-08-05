Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have announced the signing of Manchester City target Marc Cucurella in the last few minutes.

Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.

Manchester City were never willing to rise above £40million for the player, Chelsea have paid a significantly higher fee for the left-back.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Marc Cucurella.

According to an official club statement by Chelsea, Marc Cucurella is a Chelsea player. The club have signed the left-back for £55million plus £7million in add-ons, making the overall total of the deal £62million.

It may now come as no surprise that Manchester City walked away from the deal. City made three separate approaches of £30million, £35million and £40million, but all three were not close to what Brighton wanted for the player.

Chelsea's interest in the player was the final straw for City, who have now started to look at alternatives to Cucurella on the market. The club are close to signing Sergio Gomez, but he is seen as a player for the future. City still intend on bringing in a first-choice left-back.

Cucurella has signed a 6-year deal at Chelsea until June 2028, and had this to say upon signing for the Blue side of London.

“I'm really happy, it’s a big opportunity to join one of the best clubs in the word and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team"

