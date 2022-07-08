Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Are On The Verge Of Signing Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have been linked with the pair for a number of weeks and are now expected to complete the double signing from their title rivals Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side were expected to challenge City and Liverpool for last seasons Premier League but they did not have enough fuel in the tank and fell off in the second half of the season.

Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling

Ake up against Sterling whilst at Bournemouth

So there will be a hope amongst supporters of the London club that they can properly challenge this season with two new signings at the heart of a title challenge.

According to Matteo Moretto they are on the verge of having those two new signings in a dark blue kit very soon with the only issue being small details between the clubs but optimism remains that those issues will be resolved quickly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two-time European Champions have been in desperate need of some reinforcements at both ends of the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively on frees so replacements are needed to help the bolster the back three.

Romelu Lukaku left after one season as well to re-join Inter Milan on loan and with Timo Werner misfiring Sterling will be spearheading the attack once he completes the deal.

lee sharpe
News

'Absolute Perfect Fit'- Lee Sharpe Gives Verdict On Kalvin Phillips' Transfer To Manchester City

By Jake Mahon35 minutes ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Full Agreement With Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake On Personal Terms

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Southampton Are Targeting Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
imago1012406207h (1)
Features/Opinions

Could Manchester City Look At Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer As Raheem Sterling Replacement?

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
imago0040725060h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona To Sanction Frenkie De Jong Sale Regardless Of Bernardo Silva Transfer From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Talks Progressing' Between Manchester City And Chelsea In Nathan Ake Deal

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Official: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields Joins Southampton

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Alvarez Argentina 2
Features/Opinions

Julian Alvarez Says Coming to Manchester City is a Privilege in His First Interview With The Club

By Matt Skinner7 hours ago