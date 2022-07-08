Report: Chelsea Are On The Verge Of Signing Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have been linked with the pair for a number of weeks and are now expected to complete the double signing from their title rivals Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side were expected to challenge City and Liverpool for last seasons Premier League but they did not have enough fuel in the tank and fell off in the second half of the season.

Ake up against Sterling whilst at Bournemouth IMAGO / Sportimage

So there will be a hope amongst supporters of the London club that they can properly challenge this season with two new signings at the heart of a title challenge.

According to Matteo Moretto they are on the verge of having those two new signings in a dark blue kit very soon with the only issue being small details between the clubs but optimism remains that those issues will be resolved quickly.

The two-time European Champions have been in desperate need of some reinforcements at both ends of the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively on frees so replacements are needed to help the bolster the back three.

Romelu Lukaku left after one season as well to re-join Inter Milan on loan and with Timo Werner misfiring Sterling will be spearheading the attack once he completes the deal.