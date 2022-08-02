Report: Chelsea Bid More Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have bid more than £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have officially submitted their bid for Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella, and it is in excess of £50million. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they wanted the same or more than they got for Ben White off Arsenal, and Chelsea have matched their valuation.

The player is now expected to join Chelsea in the coming days.

Chelsea have submitted a bid for Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have submitted a bid of more than £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. City were unwilling to match the valuation set from Brighton, and never improved their £40million bid from last week.

Cucurella is now pushing to join Chelsea, although the players preference has always been City.

Brighton have yet to answer to the bid Chelsea have sent to them, but Chelsea are hopeful of a full agreement with the club. Cucurella is pushing, as he wants a move to a big club.

Manchester City really wanted Cucurella since the beginning, but never agreed with how Brighton valued the player. The club seen the price tag set for Cucurella as unrealistic and would never raise their bid above £40million.

Pep Guardiola's men have their targets set on alternatives now that the Spanish left-back looks to be heading to Chelsea, and are spending the next few days identifying the best option for them.

Chelsea decided to hijack the deal yesterday after an impasse between Brighton and City, and wanted to wrap up the deal fast before anyone else could take the player away from them.

