Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Bid More Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have bid more than £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have officially submitted their bid for Brighton Defender Marc Cucurella, and it is in excess of £50million. Brighton have maintained since the beginning they wanted the same or more than they got for Ben White off Arsenal, and Chelsea have matched their valuation.

The player is now expected to join Chelsea in the coming days.

Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have submitted a bid for Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have submitted a bid of more than £50million for Manchester City target Marc Cucurella. City were unwilling to match the valuation set from Brighton, and never improved their £40million bid from last week.

Cucurella is now pushing to join Chelsea, although the players preference has always been City. 

Brighton have yet to answer to the bid Chelsea have sent to them, but Chelsea are hopeful of a full agreement with the club. Cucurella is pushing, as he wants a move to a big club.

Manchester City really wanted Cucurella since the beginning, but never agreed with how Brighton valued the player. The club seen the price tag set for Cucurella as unrealistic and would never raise their bid above £40million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola's men have their targets set on alternatives now that the Spanish left-back looks to be heading to Chelsea, and are spending the next few days identifying the best option for them.

Chelsea decided to hijack the deal yesterday after an impasse between Brighton and City, and wanted to wrap up the deal fast before anyone else could take the player away from them.

                  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityChelseaBrighton & Hove Albion

Rodri in action for Manchester City
Features/Opinions

Rodri: Four Other Sides Are Capable of Fighting for Premier League Silverware This Season

By Matt Skinner34 minutes ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Are Waiting To See Manchester City's Final Offer Before They Finalise Marc Cucurella Deal

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Barcelona Exit No Longer Certain Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Yeremy Pino
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Planning Approach For Villareal Winger Yeremy Pino

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Rayan Ait-Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Wolves Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Not Entered Talks With Sporting Lisbon For Matheus Nunes

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Pep vs Liverpool Home
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
News

Report: Jack Grealish Is The Eighth Most Abused Premier League Footballer On Twitter

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago