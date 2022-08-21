Report: Chelsea Close In On Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are now pushing heavily for Manchester City target Wesley Fofana.

Wesley Fofana was left out of the Leicester squad yesterday in their 2-1 defeat to Southampton, and Chelsea are now pushing hard to complete the signing of the Manchester City target.

Manchester City had an interest in the player before Nathan Ake decided to stay, but never fully pursued a move.

Chelsea are now pushing for Wesley Fofana. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, Chelsea are now pushing heavily to complete the signing of Wesley Fofana before the end of the window. Manchester City have not made an approach for the player, and are now expected to allow Chelsea to win the race.

Chelsea have had bids rejected for Wesley Fofana, and are now expected to present Leicester with an offer they can't refuse. The player was left out of their squad yesterday, and the situation seems to be untenable at the moment.

Leicester want to keep the player, but understand how difficult that will be now. Manchester City certainly were interested in the player according to L'Equipe, but are said to be happy with their current defensive options.

Chelsea have former Manchester City target Harry Maguire as a second choice should the Wesley Fofana deal fall through, but are under the impression a deal is certainly possible for the French international.

The player has agreed personal terms on a 6-year deal, and is now awaiting Chelsea's proposal to Leicester.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: