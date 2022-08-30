Report: Chelsea Close To Signing Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City previously had interest in Josko Gvardiol, but Chelsea look set to sign him.

Chelsea will sign the player this summer, and send him back out to RB Leizpig on loan until June 2023, this was the only was Leipzig would agree to sell the player this summer.

Gvardiol was part of a centre-back list Manchester City were looking at before Nathan Ake decided to stay at the club.

Chelsea are closing in on Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €90million. The player will stay at Leipzig until June 2023 on loan, but will effectively be a Chelsea player.

Manchester City had interest in Gvardiol when Chelsea were trying to sign Nathan Ake. The club felt the need to sign another centre-back, and the RB Leipzig defender was a player they identified.

Chelsea now look set to be the team to get one of the most highly rated young defenders in world football. The London club are close to announcing the signing of Wesley Fofana, and now look set to have one of the best young defences in Europe.

Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, and perhaps knew about the Josko Gvardiol news before it broke in the media.

Chelsea are spending big under Todd Boehly, and may try for Frenkie De Jong next.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: