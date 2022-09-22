Report: Chelsea Could Return With New Bid For Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have an interest in Josko Gvardiol from RB Leizpig, and have done since before the summer transfer window ended and during the window too. Pep Guardiola is keen on a new defender, and someone with youth and quality like Gvardiol is perfect.

Chelsea had a bid rejected by RB Leipzig in the summer, with the German club confident more clubs would be interested in the Croatian in January and the summer, which would make his price rise even further than it already was.

The London club could now go back in with another bid for the player in January, and could be hopeful of signing him.

Chelsea could return for Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / osnapix

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could launch another bid for Josko Gvardiol in January rather than next summer. Chelsea of course had a bid rejected by Leipzig for the player in the summer, with the club wanting to keep him and also invite on more bids and rise up his price higher than it already was.

Gvardiol has addressed the bid rejection, stating.

"I didn't think too much about that negotiation. It’s only my second year, I've to learn - I'm happy in Leipzig".

"We'll see what happens in the winter"

Manchester City have always had interest in Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Manchester City will keep close tabs on the situation, and may react if Chelsea do decided to make a move for the Croatian.

The pressure of a bidding war for both sides, and the fact Gvardiol could have an impressive World Cup means the record price tag for a centre-back will almost certainly be broken.

