Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Return With New Bid For Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

IMAGO / osnapix

Report: Chelsea Could Return With New Bid For Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea could return with a new bid for Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol in January.

Manchester City have an interest in Josko Gvardiol from RB Leizpig, and have done since before the summer transfer window ended and during the window too. Pep Guardiola is keen on a new defender, and someone with youth and quality like Gvardiol is perfect.

Chelsea had a bid rejected by RB Leipzig in the summer, with the German club confident more clubs would be interested in the Croatian in January and the summer, which would make his price rise even further than it already was.

The London club could now go back in with another bid for the player in January, and could be hopeful of signing him.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea could return for Josko Gvardiol.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea could launch another bid for Josko Gvardiol in January rather than next summer. Chelsea of course had a bid rejected by Leipzig for the player in the summer, with the club wanting to keep him and also invite on more bids and rise up his price higher than it already was.

Gvardiol has addressed the bid rejection, stating. 

"I didn't think too much about that negotiation. It’s only my second year, I've to learn - I'm happy in Leipzig".

"We'll see what happens in the winter"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City have always had interest in Josko Gvardiol.

Manchester City will keep close tabs on the situation, and may react if Chelsea do decided to make a move for the Croatian. 

The pressure of a bidding war for both sides, and the fact Gvardiol could have an impressive World Cup means the record price tag for a centre-back will almost certainly be broken.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

ChelseaManchester City

Giorgio Scalvini
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Giorgio Scalvini From Atalanta

By Dylan Mcbennett
Alessandro Bastoni
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Interest In Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

By Dylan Mcbennett
Alex Baena
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Villarreal's Alex Baena

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jack Grealish
News

Graeme Souness Responds To Jack Grealish's Comments

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish, Manchester City, England national team
News

'I Don't What His Problem Is With Me'- Jack Grealish Hits Back At Graeme Souness

By Jake Mahon
Terrell Agyemang, Manchester City, Manchester City EDS
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City EDS Sign Former Charlton Midfielder Terrell Agyemang

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Official: Kevin De Bruyne Has Been Named In EA Sport's FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'

By Jake Mahon
Liam Delap
News

Watch: Manchester City Loanee Liam Delap Scored For England Under 20's

By Elliot Thompson