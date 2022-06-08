Report: Chelsea Emerge as a Possible Destination For Manchester City Forward

After the signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Manchester City are willing to offload some of their attacking talent with several Premier League clubs on high alert.

Gabriel Jesus will be allowed to leave The Champions but according to Fabrizio Romano, he will stay in England.

Jesus and Foden celebrating IMAGO / News Images

Arsenal and Tottenham have been the two teams linked with Jesus since it had been revealed that Pep Guardiola is happy to let him leave.

The Telegraph has claimed that Arsenal has scheduled a new round of talks with the striker's representatives as they want to get the deal done as soon as possible so Mikel Arteta can have a new striker to spearhead his attack.

Tottenham and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on the situation as well.

Jesus battling with Eder Militao IMAGO / Alterphotos

However, according to Goal Chelsea are now monitoring the situation as they look for a Romelu Lukaku replacement with the Belgian possibly going back to Inter Milan.

Now there are three London clubs in the mix for Jesus it may turn into a bidding war even though Manchester City have set their price of £50m.

So therefore it may come down to whatever side can offer the most lucrative contract to convince Jesus to join.

Whoever gets the Brazilian will be getting a proven Premier League goal scorer as he has 58 goals in 159 appearances but evidently, that record is not good enough to keep him at Manchester City.

