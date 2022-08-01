Report: Chelsea Exploring A Move For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are now reportedly set to explore a move for Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea are trying to take advantage of the stall in talks between Manchester City and Brighton over Marc Cucurella. The club from Stamford Bridge are now exploring a move for the Spanish full-back, and may be prepared to pay the asking price that Manchester City currently refuse to pay.

Brighton have made clear any offers below £50million will not be taken into consideration.

Chelsea have inquired about Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Chelsea are now exploring the possibility of signing Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella. Manchester City and Brighton have reached an impasse in their negotiations, as City are now willing to pay the asking price Brighton have set for the player.

The player's preference would be the join City and to play under Pep Guardiola. He views City as a dream move, and the opportunity to play under Pep entices Cucurella more than anything else.

The left-back has handed in a transfer request, but Brighton's stance has never changed. They want £50million or more, and anything below that price won't be taken into consideration. Chelsea may be willing to pay more than City.

It is currently unknown whether Cucurella would accept the move, but his relationship with the club may have taken a hit during this saga. The player is said to be disappointed according to Fabrizio Romano, and may view a move to Chelsea as the next best thing if he can't get his move to Manchester City.

