Report: Chelsea Had Bid Turned Down For Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

It has been revealed that Chelsea's interest in Josko Gvardiol turned into a solid official bid this summer, but the proposal was turned down by RB Leipzig as they were unwilling to allow the player to leave.

Chelsea wanted Gvardiol to be the final pillar in the new look Chelsea back three, and a possible replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva. The proposal was turned down, and the player signed a new deal at the club.

It may not be the last we hear of Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol though.

Chelsea had a bid turned down for Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / motivio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea had an official bid for Josko Gvardiol turned down this summer.

Manchester City had interest in the player when it looked like Nathan Ake was set to leave the club, and he was one of the player's on the list long before they signed Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea asked fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic about his team-mate, and this is what the midfielder said he told the club about the talented Josko Gvardiol.

"Yes, they asked me about Josko and I had only the best opinion of him".

"Josko is a top quality player and people from Chelsea know that".

Manchester City may come back in for Gvardiol next summer if a centre-back leaves, but will certainly face stern competition from Chelsea.

The player has signed a new deal at RB Leipzig, but it is not felt he will stay at the club for too much longer after this season.

