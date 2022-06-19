Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have €25million Bid For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling Turned Down

Chelsea have had a bid for Raheem Sterling turned down this afternoon. The London Club approached Manchester City with their first bid today.

Manchester City have turned down the intial approach from Chelsea. The Blues are expecting more money from the London Club

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea launched a bid of €25million plus add-ons for Raheem Sterling today. Manchester City expect a lot more for the England international winger.

The Manchester club are holding out for a fee in the region of €55-60million. They are planning on selling striker Gabriel Jesus in addition to Sterling.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea will improve their offer soon, and Manchester City will let Raheem Sterling leave the club. City are planning on earning a combined €100/110million combined from the sales of Jesus and Sterling.

According to Angelo Mangiante from Sky Sports, Romelu Lukaku is close to leaving Chelsea on loan back to Inter Milan, so Thomas Tuchel is keen on bolstering his squad with a player like Raheem Sterling.

DiMarzio reported earlier on that Chelsea were prepared to make an approach for the Manchester City player, and he's been proved spot on by the recent movements.

Can Raheem Sterling be as succesful in dark blue as he was in sky blue?

