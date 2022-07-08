Report: Chelsea Have Full Agreement With Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake On Personal Terms

Chelsea now have a full agreement on personal terms with Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender has agreed to the transfer on his side, it is now up to the two clubs to come to an agreement.

City want about £45million for Nathan Ake, and did not want it to be seen as a two for one deal due to the fact Raheem Sterling is joining Chelsea too. Manchester City wanted the fee to be financially beneficial.

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a full agreement on personal terms with Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake. It is now up to the two clubs to come to an agreement, with City holding out for between £40-45million.

Pep Guardiola's side plan on replacing Nathan Ake after he leaves. Josko Gvardiol and Pau Torres are two players Manchester City have been interested in, with PSG's Presnel Kimpembe another player to keep an eye on.

Manchester City will now lose two players to one club in one window after Ben Jacob's confirmed earlier on that Raheem Sterling was effectively a done deal.

Chelsea reportedly agreed a €3million deal with Barcelona yesterday for Cesar Azpilicueta during a meeting between Todd Boehly and Mateu Alemany.

Will Nathan Ake succeed at Chelsea?

