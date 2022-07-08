Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Have Full Agreement With Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake On Personal Terms

Chelsea now have a full agreement on personal terms with Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender has agreed to the transfer on his side, it is now up to the two clubs to come to an agreement. 

City want about £45million for Nathan Ake, and did not want it to be seen as a two for one deal due to the fact Raheem Sterling is joining Chelsea too. Manchester City wanted the fee to be financially beneficial.

Ake

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a full agreement on personal terms with Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake. It is now up to the two clubs to come to an agreement, with City holding out for between £40-45million.

Pep Guardiola's side plan on replacing Nathan Ake after he leaves. Josko Gvardiol and Pau Torres are two players Manchester City have been interested in, with PSG's Presnel Kimpembe another player to keep an eye on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City will now lose two players to one club in one window after Ben Jacob's confirmed earlier on that Raheem Sterling was effectively a done deal. 

Chelsea reportedly agreed a €3million deal with Barcelona yesterday for Cesar Azpilicueta during a meeting between Todd Boehly and Mateu Alemany.

Will Nathan Ake succeed at Chelsea?

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Southampton Are Targeting Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago1012406207h (1)
Features/Opinions

Could Manchester City Look At Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer As Raheem Sterling Replacement?

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
imago0040725060h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona To Sanction Frenkie De Jong Sale Regardless Of Bernardo Silva Transfer From Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Talks Progressing' Between Manchester City And Chelsea In Nathan Ake Deal

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Official: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment Joe Shields Joins Southampton

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Alvarez Argentina 2
Features/Opinions

Julian Alvarez Says Coming to Manchester City is a Privilege in His First Interview With The Club

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Alvarez 1
News

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Says Emotional Farewell to River Plate Teammates After Final Game

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Lauren Hemp
Features/Opinions

Women's Euro 2022: Watch the Manchester City Women With Their National Sides

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago