Report: Chelsea Have Made A Move To Hijack Manchester City's Bid To Sign Marc Cucurella

Manchester City made Marc Cucurella their main target after signing Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips this summer as they want to strengthen their depth at full-back but they now risk losing out on the Spanish international as Chelsea have made a move to sign him.

Currently at the moment the Premier League Champions only have Joao Cancelo as their senior left-back option hence why they have identified the position as an area to improve however they cannot agree on a price with Brighton so a deal has stalled.

Cucurella has been at Brighton for one season IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

City have bidded £30 million for him however the offer was swiftly rejected by The Seagulls who value him at £50 million so now Chelsea are in talks with them about a potential deal according to The Telegraph.

Chelsea have lost Andreas Christensen to Barcelona and Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer so have been looking for defensive reinforcements.

So far they have only signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and have recently lost out on signing of Jules Kounde to Barcelona.

Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

So now they have turned their attention to Cucurella who they believe can play on the left side of a back three with the Spaniard keen on the move to the two-time European Champions.

Thomas Tuchel is keen on getting the deal done as he wants another left-footed defender whilst Brighton also hold an interest in Levi Colwill which could help sweeten the deal between the clubs.

City have been linked with Benfica's Alex Grimaldo as an alternative option which may now be necessary.

Read More Manchester City Coverage