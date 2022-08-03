Report: Chelsea Interested In Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Chelsea are interested in Frenkie De Jong amid Barcelona's interest for Bernardo Silva.

Chelsea are interested in the signing of Frenkie De Jong amid Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva. Barcelona reportedly need to move Frenkie De Jong to another club in order to pursue Bernardo Silva, and Chelsea are now interested in bringing the player to Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Montero has however claimed Frenkie would prefer a move to Manchester United.

Chelsea's interest in Frenkie De Jong may have implications for Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / HMB-Media

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are interested in signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona. Chelsea signing Frenkie would help Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva. This is bad news for Manchester City fans.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to leave, and despite reports today suggesting they were doing well financially, the club may not be able to register some of their new players for the new season.

Any attempt for Bernardo Silva hinges on the clubs ability to get Frenkie De Jong to leave, or lower his salary to a lot lower than he makes at the minute.

Bernardo Silva would be interested in listening to offers from Barcelona, but City are hoping they can convince the player to stay, but Pep Guardiola has publicly stated any player that wants to leave won't be forced to stay.

Chelsea are expected to rival Manchester United for his signing in the coming days. There are conflicting reports over where he would prefer to sign, but Erik Ten Hag's influence may play a major factor in his final destination.

