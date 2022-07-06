Report: Chelsea Interested In Manchester City Target Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea have apparently joined the race to sign midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea join a list of English clubs interested in acquiring the talents of the Portuguese midfielder, who has pledged to stay at Sporting this season.

Chelsea need a squad overhaul, with many either out of contract or just deciding to chase new challenges, Matheus Nunes has been identified as one the players to reshape Thomas Tuchel's midfield.

Matheus Nunes in action for Portugal IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Chelsea are interested in Matheus Nunes, and are even expecting to table a bid in the coming hours. Manchester City had Matheus Nunes in a list of three midfield targets at the start of the window, but are yet to make a move on the player.

The bid Chelsea are planning on putting on the table is £45million plus £5million in add-ons. A Bola report it is due to be formally submitted in the coming hours. Ben Jacobs says the story is little more than a rumor at the minute.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake. Matheus Nunes is just one man on a long list of players Chelsea are targeting to strengthen their depleted squad.

