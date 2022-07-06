Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Interested In Manchester City Target Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea have apparently joined the race to sign midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea join a list of English clubs interested in acquiring the talents of the Portuguese midfielder, who has pledged to stay at Sporting this season.

Chelsea need a squad overhaul, with many either out of contract or just deciding to chase new challenges, Matheus Nunes has been identified as one the players to reshape Thomas Tuchel's midfield.

Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes in action for Portugal

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Chelsea are interested in Matheus Nunes, and are even expecting to table a bid in the coming hours. Manchester City had Matheus Nunes in a list of three midfield targets at the start of the window, but are yet to make a move on the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The bid Chelsea are planning on putting on the table is £45million plus £5million in add-ons. A Bola report it is due to be formally submitted in the coming hours. Ben Jacobs says the story is little more than a rumor at the minute.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake. Matheus Nunes is just one man on a long list of players Chelsea are targeting to strengthen their depleted squad.

                            Read More Manchester City Coverage

Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Romeo Lavia Confirmed As New Southampton Player In £12million Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1011839853h
News

Manchester City Using Connections to Help Celtic Bring in Brazilian Midfielder Vinicius Souza

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Believe They Can Sign Portuguese International Bernardo Silva

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Features/Opinions

Former England Goalkeeper Says Manchester City 'Massively Overpaid' for Dutch Defender Nathan Ake

By Matt Skinner13 hours ago
Lewis Fiorini
Transfer Rumours

Report: Eredivisie Side SC Heerenveen Have An Interest In Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
imago0040729153h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Will Only Allow Frenkie De Jong To Leave If Bernardo Silva Replaces Him

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Julian Alvarez of River Plate in action during the 2022 Copa de la Liga
News

Julian Alvarez Named In River Plate Squad For His Last Game Before He Joins Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Here We Go'- Fabrizio Romano Says Romeo Lavia's Transfer To Southampton Is Done

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago