Report: Chelsea Interested In Re-Signing Manchester City Centre Back Nathan Ake

Chelsea are interested in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, with the Dutch defender reportedly top of Chelsea's list for defensive reinforcements. Ake left Chelsea for Bouremouth in 2017.

With Antonio Rudiger gone to Real Madrid, and Cesar Azpilicueta on his way to Barcelona, Chelsea are looking to Nathan Ake to strengthen their defence.

Nathan Ake in action for Holland IMAGO / ANP

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Todd Boehly contacted Manchester City earlier on today over two names. Chelsea are interested in signing both Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake. Ake is thought to be open to the move back to Stamford Bridge.

The possibility of more game time ahead of the World Cup may be a factor for the Dutch defender, with Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal already turning Jurrien Timber away from a move to Manchester United over the same concerns.

Chelsea have moved Nathan Ake to the top of their list for defensive reinforcements. Jules Kounde was on that list, and may still be alongside Ake.

Manchester City could be open to the idea of Nathan Ake leaving, but it may leave them short at the back if the deal does go through. City would be expected to dip into the market again to sign a centre-back should Nathan Ake move back to Chelsea.

Will Nathan Ake leave?

