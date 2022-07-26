Report: Chelsea Join Race For Manchester City Target Pau Torres

Chelsea have now reportedly joined the race for Manchester City target Pau Torres after losing out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona. Torres has been linked heavily to City in recent weeks, with many reporting City are in pole position to sign the player.

Chelsea are now desperate to sign a centre-back, and have Pau Torres on a list of possibilities to help bolster their defence ahead of next season.

Chelsea have joined the race for Pau Torres. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Pau Torres is of interest to Chelsea. The Blue's have joined the race for the Spaniard, and may battle City for his signature.

As reported last week by Villarreal based journalist Xavi Jorquera Marquez, Manchester City had been in talks with the representatives of Pau Torres. City were in pole position to sign the player.

Chelsea have now joined that race, and may be a threat to City in the signature. Pau Torres is not a number one target for City, but he may become one for Chelsea after losing out on Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel's men are set to lose Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona after already allowing Andreas Christensen to leave the club this summer. Antonio Rudiger was another outgoing, which has left Chelsea very short at the back.

A centre-back signing may be more important to Chelsea than it is City at the minute, and Pau Torres may feel game time will be easier to come by at Chelsea.

The player is available for £50million, £10million below his release clause. Villarreal are open to sell, and it will be interesting to see which shade of blue Torres decides to sign for.

Read More Manchester City Coverage