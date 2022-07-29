Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Make New Attempt To Sign Nathan Ake From Manchester City

Chelsea have reportedly made a new attempt to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City after their initial deal fell apart weeks ago. Chelsea have heavy interest in Ake, and were close to completing a deal, but Manchester City wanted more than Chelsea were willing to give.

Chelsea have reportedly came back in for Ake, which forced City to make an attempt to hijack Jules Kounde's move to Barcelona.

Nathan Ake

Chelsea made a new attempt to try and sign Nathan Ake this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano via YouTube, Chelsea came back in with an attempt to sign Nathan Ake this week. After losing out on Kounde, Chelsea made an approach to pay the initial big money fee City wanted for the player.

The approach prompted City to make contact for Jules Kounde, but the deal was too far gone by the stage City made contact. Kounde is a new Barcelona player, but City definitely tried to make a last ditch effort to change his mind.

City value Ake, and are happy to keep the player at the club. The approach by Chelsea is now surprise after losing out on Kounde, but City won't allow Ake to leave unless they have a ready made replacement lined up.

Pau Torres is the name that's been reported in recent weeks, so if Manchester City do end up making formal contact with Villarreal for the player it will be expected that Nathan Ake may be on his way to Chelsea.

Chelsea do want Ake, as he is one of the defenders that was on the list at the beginning of the season for Thomas Tuchel to rebuild his defence around.

