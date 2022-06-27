Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Makes Contact With Manchester City Over Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly has made contact with Manchester City regarding the transfer of Raheem Sterling. Thomas Tuchel is keen on Raheem, and Chelsea's new owner is aiming to get a deal done.

Manchester City are said to be content to let the English winger go, with the player himself having intentions of chasing a new challenge in his career.

Raheem Sterling warms up for Manchester City against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raheem Sterling warms up for Manchester City against Wolverhampton Wanderers

According to Jack Gaughan and Adrian Kajumba, Todd Boehly made contact with Manchester City today. Boehly is in charge of the sporting director side of things at Chelsea at the minute, and is keen on making Raheem Sterling his first signing.

Raheem Sterling discussed his wish to leave previously at the beginning of June, with Manchester City affording him time to weigh up his options. Sterling is said to be happy with a move back to London, his hometown.

City will part ways with Raheem Sterling for a fee of 55-60million, ten more than they got for Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal. The money from the sale may go towards the pursuit of Marc Cucurella. There are currently no talks for Manchester City to sign replacements for the two departing players.

Will Chelsea get this signing over the line?

