Report: Chelsea Proposed £50million Bid For Ex-Manchester City Man Romeo Lavia

The Belgian midfielder was rated highly internally at Manchester City, but the club felt with Rodri and Kalvin Phillips there it was better for his development to leave the club.

The player has had an impressive start to his career at Southampton, and was subject to concrete interest for Chelsea after scoring against them in midweek.

The Blue's were set to launch a £50million bid for the former Manchester City man.

Chelsea wanted to sign Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were set to propose a £50million bid for ex-Manchester City man Romeo Lavia on deadline day, despite the player only signing for Southampton this summer.

Romeo Lavia scored in the Saints 2-1 win against Chelsea midweek, and Thomas Tuchel's side were clearly that impressed with the player they felt they should attempt to sign him.

The player was deemed as untouchable for Southampton, having only signed him this summer, there was no way they were going to lose him.

Manchester City have a buy-back clause on Romeo Lavia, and have the first shot at the player should Southampton ever have to sell him.

The Belgian is a brilliant player, and his quality has been evident early on for Southampton. Two impressive performances against Manchester United and Chelsea have made his stock rise already, and it may be difficult for Southampton to keep hold of the player in the future.

A nice try by Chelsea, but Romeo Lavia is untouchable at the moment.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: