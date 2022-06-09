Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea set to Join Race for Raheem Sterling

With his Manchester City deal set to come to an end in 2023, interest around forward Raheem Sterling is beginning to brew.

Manchester City have a fleet of the best attackers in world football, with the club receiving constant praise of how strong their depth is going forward. However with good depth comes competition for places, lowering the amount of minutes of some players who in this instance, happen to be Raheem Sterling.

It is now reported in the Telegraph that alongside " Europe's top club" Chelsea have now entered the race for Raheem Sterling.

The report goes on to claim that despite Sterling not expressing any desire to leave the Etihad, feelings of discontent may be underlying.

 "Although the England international is yet to indicate his attention over his future, there is a growing feeling among top clubs that he will consider a move away."

In terms of fellow Premier League teams , it is " Chelsea understood to be the English club displaying the greatest interest so far"

With Chelsea interested, Sterling's thought's remain to be mixed. "Sterling admitted last October that he could be forced to leave City if his playing time did not improve and put talks over his future on hold until the end of the season to see if the situation improved.

 Any decision over his future is likely to be governed by playing time and his desire to have a leading role in a team that compete for the biggest trophies." 

With a year left on his deal, clubs may come forward with offers from Raheem Sterling this summer. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City may have to consider parting ways with the forward, unless they want to risk loosing him on a free.

