Report: Chelsea Set To Seal £45million Deal For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are expecting to seal the £45million signing of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling this week. The Blues fly out for their pre-season tour on Saturday, and there is a growing confidence Raheem Sterling will be on that flight with his new Chelsea team-mates.

Chelsea are also in talks with Nathan Ake, and are confident both deals will get over the line. Sterling however is the one they're further along with, with the Nathan Ake deal held up by City's desire to find a replacement.

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the Independant, Chelsea are expected to seal a £45million deal for Raheem Sterling. The winger will reportedly sign until 2027.

Chelsea are keen to sign Sterling due to the loss of key players in forward areas. Romelu Lukaku has re-joined Inter in a well documented loan deal, and Hakin Ziyech is close to signing for Italian club AC Milan.

This leaves the Blues short in forward areas, and Thomas Tuchel is a massive fan of Raheem Sterling. The final fee is set to be £45million plus £10million in add-ons, a deal Manchester City are happy to accept.

According to Pol Ballus of the Athletic, Manchester City currently have no plans to replace Raheem Sterling.

