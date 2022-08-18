Report: Chelsea Still Pushing For Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Manchester City target Wesley Fofana, and believe they may be able to force the deal through.

Manchester City had interest in the Leicester defender not too long ago, but it seems to have eased off in recent weeks. Chelsea are pushing as much as they can for the player, but Brendan Rodgers has stated they are yet to receive a formal offer.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the player.

Chelsea are pushing to sign Wesley Fofana. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Mike McGrath via Simon Phillips, Wesley Fofana will sign a £230,000-a-week deal at Chelsea if a fee can be agreed between Chelsea and Leicester City.

Leicester are still fighting to keep the player, with Brendan Rodgers clarifying today that Wesley Fofana has not handed in a transfer request as of now. The club really want to keep him, and are holding out for a fee similar to the one they received for Harry Maguire in 2019.

The French international defender is being respectful to his club Leicester, but Brendan Rodgers has stated if he feels his head is not in the right place he will take him out of the squad on the weekend.

Manchester City had interest in Wesley Fofana on July 31st according to L'equipe. The club may have rivalled Chelsea for the player if Nathan Ake had of left the club, but for now have made no attempts to sign the player.

Will Wesley Fofana sign for Chelsea?

