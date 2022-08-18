Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Still Pushing For Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Manchester City target Wesley Fofana, and believe they may be able to force the deal through.

Manchester City had interest in the Leicester defender not too long ago, but it seems to have eased off in recent weeks. Chelsea are pushing as much as they can for the player, but Brendan Rodgers has stated they are yet to receive a formal offer.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the player.

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are pushing to sign Wesley Fofana.

According to Mike McGrath via Simon Phillips, Wesley Fofana will sign a £230,000-a-week deal at Chelsea if a fee can be agreed between Chelsea and Leicester City. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leicester are still fighting to keep the player, with Brendan Rodgers clarifying today that Wesley Fofana has not handed in a transfer request as of now. The club really want to keep him, and are holding out for a fee similar to the one they received for Harry Maguire in 2019.

The French international defender is being respectful to his club Leicester, but Brendan Rodgers has stated if he feels his head is not in the right place he will take him out of the squad on the weekend.

Manchester City had interest in Wesley Fofana on July 31st according to L'equipe. The club may have rivalled Chelsea for the player if Nathan Ake had of left the club, but for now have made no attempts to sign the player.

Will Wesley Fofana sign for Chelsea?

                           Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityLeicester CityChelsea

Lukasz Fabianski and Areola
News

West Ham Goalkeeper Areola Makes Erling Haaland Observation

By Elliot Thompson
Liam Delap
News

Stoke City Are 'Grateful' To Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Newcastle_2
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Manchester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Two Players Must Leave For Barcelona To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1013924329h
News

Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Speaks Following Championship Debut

By Jake Mahon
Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Opinion: Who Could Manchester City Sign Off Newcastle United?

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1012227916h
Media

'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor

By Matt Skinner
Erling Haaland
News

Steve McManaman Believes Erling Haaland Is The Most Exciting Signing

By Elliot Thompson