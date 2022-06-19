Report: Chelsea To Sign Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling For £35million
Chelsea are confident of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
The London club are moving closer to the England international, and could sign him for as little as £35million.
DiMarzio reports that Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Raheem Sterling.
The English winger's contract expires next June, and Chelsea are huge admirers of the player.
There were rumours Ousmane Dembele was Chelsea's number one target, but Nathan Gissing from DiMarzio believes Sterling is a player higher up on their list.
Raheem Sterling, 27, is originally from London, growing up very close to Wembley stadium.
The move would suit as it allows him to play in his hometown again.
Chelsea are keen to replace the outgoing Romelu Lukaku, with wingers Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner also being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
Fabrizio Romano reported that Thomas Tuchel is a keen admirer of Raheem Sterling, who scored 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City.
Chelsea expect to wrap up the deal soon, and will be enticed by the £35million price tag for a player of such high quality.
