Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nathan Ake

The Holland international has been strongly linked with the two-time European Champions for a prolonged period of time now and a deal may quicken up in the next couple of days.

Thomas Tuchel also showed an interest in fellow Dutch international and Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt however he is the reason why a deal for Nathan Ake could be sped up.

Nathan Ake

Ake up against Romelu Lukaku

According to The Daily Mail Chelsea are concerned that De Light will be on his way to the German Champions Bayern Munich and because of that they want to make sure a deal can be completed for Ake as they have been left short at the heart of their defence.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have joined Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona on frees respectively so reinforcements are needed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the report it also claims that Manchester City would be reluctant to sell as they want a line-up replaced first before any deal can go through.

The price that has been set for the former Bournemouth man is £50 million as City would want to make a profit on the man who has only been at the club for two seasons.

Another stumbling block may be the fact that Manchester City are already on the verge of selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea so they may be reluctant to sell another player to the same rival.

Kalvin Phillips is leaving Leeds United
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Cannot Wait To Link-up With Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet Romeo Lavia Set For Southampton Medical

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1011312246h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing 17-Year Old Forward Dzenan Pejcinovic As Free Agent

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
News

Gabriel Jesus Reveals Excitement About Arsenal Move Saying 'I believe 100 per cent in Mikel'

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eye Marc Cucurella Move Next After Kalvin Phillips Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: OGC Nice Are Readying A Bid For Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Gyabi_2
News

Official: Manchester City Youngster Darko Gyabi Signs For Leeds United

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Tommy Doyle for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Tommy Doyle Joins Championship Side Sheffield United On Season-Long Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago